Oregon District Tragedy Fund distributes $3.8 million to shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund raised a total of over $3.8 million and was distributed to 47 approved applicants, the Dayton Foundation announced Monday.

The Dayton Foundation said that since the establishment of the fund just hours after the mass shooting on Aug. 4, the fund received 5,061 individual gifts.

“The disbursements are charitable gifts from thousands of caring individuals, organizations and families, and 100 percent of the funds donated are being distributed to the victims and families,” Gary LeRoy, MD, FAAFP, co-chair of the Oversight Committee and administrator of the fund, said. “While these gifts can’t replace the life of a loved one or heal the wounds of the injured, they do express the love and support of the Greater Dayton community, our nation and the world.”

According to the Dayton Foundation, the number of approved applicants and gift amounts per category are as follows.

Category A (deceased): 8 certified applications, receiving $334,465.51 each

Category B (physically injured/requiring hospitalization for 48 hours or greater)Hospitalized for 217+ hours (10 or more days): 2, receiving $229,347.78 each

Hospitalized for 121-216 hours (6-9 days): 2, receiving $114,673.89 each

Hospitalized for 48-120 hours (2-5 days): 3, receiving $24,483.09 each

Category C (physically injured/treated and released from a hospital or by a private physician or licensed clinician with 48 hours of the tragedy)

Certified gunshot wound: 12, receiving $19,112.31 each

Other physical injury: 20, receiving $7,644.93 each

