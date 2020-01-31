Oregon District to host Big Hoopla festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -The First Four draws thousands of people to the Dayton region every year. It’s not just the games. There are several Big Hoopla events adding to the fun.

That’s going up a notch this year. At a news conference, organizers announced the Oregon District will host a free festival for the first time since 2012.

“The epicenter of college basketball is Dayton, Ohio. We have just a loyal fan base, crazy people who love basketball,” said Jeff Hoagland, President of the Downtown Dayton Coalition.

After a tough 2019, organizers say fans along with the city deserve the experience.

The festival will take place Sunday, March 15.

The festival will include:

A tented viewing area to help fans keep up with the sports news of the day

Award ceremony to announce the winners from the Hoopla Four Miler road race and the Hoopla STEM Challenge that will be held earlier that day

Food and beverage specials along Fifth Street and in the tented basketball court and viewing area

A half basketball court to practice free throws, grab a pick-up game, and enjoy family 1-on-1 challenges

Family activities along Fifth Street

