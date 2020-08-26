Oregon District to expand outdoor seating, add DORA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oregon District Business Association (ODBA) announced a new initiative to expand outdoor seating and offer more social distancing opportunities starting Labor Day — Friday, Sept. 4.

Out on 5th, ODBAs new program, will close Fifth Street to vehicle traffic between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue.

“Businesses are only able to operate at half capacity as a result of coronavirus precautions, but creating a pedestrian mall along Fifth Street will increase service for bars, restaurants, and even retailers,” said Emily Mendenhall, owner of Lily’s and ODBA board member.

Fifth St. Closure – Patio & Seating Plan map | Provided by ODBA

To kick off the event, ODBA will participate in the Downtown Sidewalk Sale event from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, where shops and restaurants create an on-street presence with display racks and trunk sales.

The Oregon District will also be able to safely enact its new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), which allows patrons to buy an alcoholic beverage served in a branded cup and walk around the designated area.

After Sept. 4, the DORA will be in effect daily from 12 p.m. 10 p.m.

DORA Boundary | Provided by ODBA