Oregon District submits application to allow alcoholic drinks on Fifth Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District Business Association has resubmitted an application that would allow people to carry their alcoholic beverages out onto the street.

It also gives bars the option to serve their drinks in certified cups.

The Business Association says the permit could lead to more business, not only in the bars, but in the shops along Fifth Street.

It would be up to the individual business to decide whether to allow people to bring their drinks inside the store.

“We can use all of the District as an asset for how people come down. People come down here to drink and have a good time, and they could use it to engage with other businesses in the District,” said Kyle Babirad with the Oregon District Business Association.

Even if it passes, people would not be able to take their drink from one bar or restaurant to another.

