Oregon District shooting victim to receive posthumous degree

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Megan Betts, a victim of the Oregon District mass shooting in August, will receive a posthumous degree from Wright State University, the school announced Thursday.

Wright State released statement, saying:

In August, we, like the rest of our community, were devastated by the senseless tragic loss of life in the Oregon District, which included Wright State University student Megan Betts. Poised to begin her final semester, the faculty in the Earth and Environmental Sciences Department felt strongly that Betts was qualified and highly deserving of a posthumous degree. The university concurs and fully supports the recommendation of the department and the College of Science and Mathematics in the granting of this posthumous degree. Wright State University

Megan Betts was the sister of the shooter, Connor Betts. Nine people died and 27 were injured in the mass shooting on Aug. 4.

