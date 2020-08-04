Oregon District shooting survivor unexpectedly connects with first responder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One year later, an unplanned reunion connects a first responder and a survivor of the shooting. Dion Green’s father, 57-year-old Derrick Fudge was the oldest victim shot and killed. Tom McMurtry was working the midnight shift as an officer for Sinclair Community College on Aug. 4.

“It was like a scary scene out of a movie, it didn’t seem real. Even now, I’m still in shock,” says Dion Green in Facing Gun Violence: It’s Always Close to Home for Someone as his recalls the night his father Derrick Fudge died in his arms when he was shot and killed in the Oregon District mass shooting.

“This is an emotional but powerful day for the community to come together to show support for one another and help each other while we’re grieving through this process,” Green said.

Tom McMurtry was on duty as a Sinclair Community College police officer when it happened.

“I share the hurt and pain of that evening even though I never met his father,” McMurtry said. “We were within feet of each other a year ago this morning and never met each other. We could’ve touched each other for all we knew as we were there trying to do what we could for his father and others.”

The unfortunate circumstances connected him to Green. He rendered aid to the shooting victims. But says he didn’t meet Green until Tuesday. By coincidence, both men spent their morning here in the Oregon District.

“I had been looking for an opportunity to meet him and to say that I was there too and to say that all that could be done was done for his dad. Even though it wasn’t my family member, I have a close personal connection with both his dad and others who were there simply because we were all there that night,” McMurtry said.

Green laid a wreath for each of the victims who lost their lives.

“I don’t want their names to be forgotten. I’m going to keep their legacy alive and kicking while I’m here too,” Green said.