Oregon District shooting survivor, Huber Heights pastor planning second mission trip to Lake Charles

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A survivor of the Oregon District mass shooting is joining forces with a Huber Heights pastor. They’re preparing for a trip to Louisiana to help Hurricane Laura and Delta victims.

Pastor Rick Nance, lead pastor of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, and Dion Green, founder of The FUDGE Foundation completed their first missionary trip in to Lake Charles in September.

Nance, born and raised in Lake Charles said the storm-ravaged city was, “unimaginable. When we went through the area I grew up in, we had an opportunity to drive through and see the devastation. The city was literally eviscerated. Nothing was recognizable. Nothing was where it used to be,” he said.

Green’s home was hit by the Memorial Day tornadoes here in the Miami Valley. Just months later, Green lost his father in the Oregon District mass shooting.

Green said, “I’ve been through it. My house was in the EF-4 that happened last May and I just know the disaster and the need required after that.”

The pair is asking Dayton to donate what they can as they make their way back to Lake Charles this weekend. Non-perishable food items, household supplies, diapers, and monetary donations can be dropped off at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 5464 Troy Pike in Huber Heights.