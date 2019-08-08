Oregon District shooting inspires viral artwork

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Maggie Reckers started doing water color paintings ten years ago. This year, she challenged herself to one sketch a day.



She woke up Sunday morning to news of 10 people dead and chose to funnel her emotions through her art.

“The image of the Oregon District arch is the first thing I thought of. So, as I started pulling things together in my sketch book, I just started adding different things,” Reckers, a local artist, said.

It evolved to the arch closed off with caution tape, an orange cone and evidence markers. She didn’t realize the impact it would have.

“My emotions are a bit all over the place. I had no idea this is how everyone learns my name,” Reckers said emotionally, holding back tears.

The caution tape featured in the piece is resembles a runner’s racing ribbon. It represents helping each other through the tragedy.

“For people to see the finish line and know there’s so much more ahead,” Reckers said.

Beyond the tape, Reckers painted greenery and a rainbow.

“As the road continues, I wanted to show there is life, there is color, there is growth,” Reckers said.

Reckers donated the watercolor art to the Oregon District Business Association. They’re working on possibly turning it into a print for sale.

“It’s my gift to them. I was like, please use this in any way you can,” Reckers said.

Reckers’ work usually includes themes of unity and peace.

“I just want to see that so much and that comes out in my art a lot of times,” Reckers said.

While this was a difficult sketch, she hopes her message comes through.

Click here to see more of Reckers’ art.

