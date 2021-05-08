Oregon District restaurants prepare for rainy Mother’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local restaurants with outdoor dining are hoping rain won’t put a damper on Mother’s Day plans.

Salar General Manager Brandi Perrine said their street patio will likely go unused on what’s normally one of the busiest days of the year.

“We’ve made the most of what we can do on the inside, so even though it does take away several tables from us, we’re still going to be able to offer the same great experience here,” Perrine said.

Perrine said Salar is fully booked for reservations inside the restaurant all weekend long, which is a welcome change from last year.

“It kind of marks a year for us being open,” Perrine said. “We opened for Mother’s Day carryout last year, so a year we’ve been back open and riding this pandemic, so we’re moving forward with brunch and dinner and we are totally fully booked.”

Some of those out Saturday night for Out on 5th were taking advantage of the nice weather to celebrate mother’s day a day early.

“We’ve got three generations here,” Sharon Petko-Bunney from Cincinnati said while spending the evening with her mother and daughter in the Oregon District. “We live in Cincinnati, she lives in Columbus, and this was a good halfway point for us and we’re really surprised to see DORA here and we’re very excited.”

Perrine said this weekend is typically one of the busiest of the year, and full tables is a sign things are returning to normal for restaurants.

“It’s like five services in a row that are just jam-packed,” Perrine said.

While Salar’s tables are booked, they will have open bar seating.

Out on 5th will open at noon Sunday and run until 10 p.m.