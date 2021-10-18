DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Two years after the Oregon District mass shooting, Dayton leaders have formed a Memorial Committee. The committee’s goal is to get the public’s opinion on a permanent memorial downtown.

There are 16 leaders involved in this committee and their goal is very clear, to honor the nine lives lost two years ago. Dion Green, whose father Derrick Fudge was killed in the shooting, says his hope is this memorial will be here for decades to come.

“First and foremost, we can’t build anything for the community if the community isn’t involved,” said Green.

The Dayton community was devastated on August 4, 2019. Nine people lost their lives including 17 more injured. Green has since established the Fudge Foundation in honor of his father to help victims of trauma to return back to a sense of normalcy.

Now, the Oregon District Permanent Memorial Committee has been formed for one purpose, ensuring the victims will never be forgotten and they want your help.

“There’s no way we could’ve sat on that committee as just us and make decisions for the community so this is something that’s right to have and it’s coming this Thursday,” said Green.

Before any final decisions are made, the victim’s families and survivor’s voices will be heard first on how to bring the memorial to life. The Downtown Dayton Partnership says their job right now is to listen.

“We will gather and work with the community and put this memorial together, but our first job is to listen,” said President of DDP Sandy Gudorf.

At this time, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is not asking for donations and there is no firm timeline to create the memorial. After the pandemic halted 2020, they say now is the right time to start the healing process.

“Then COVID hit and as a community we just feel like we haven’t been able to come together to help heal each other,” said Gudorf.

The Community Resiliency Forum is Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Dayton Metro Library from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. RSVP by emailing 8.4.19.memorial@gmail.com or by texting/calling (937) 985-1628.

According to the press release, in addition to the Committee Leaders, community members include survivors, representatives of victims and the victim’s families, Oregon District businesses and neighborhood residents.

Committee Leaders are:

Sandy Gudorf: Co-Chair, President of Downtown Dayton Partnership

Sandy Hunt: Co-Chair, Director, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Victim/Witness Division

Chris Shaw: Dayton City Commissioner

Holly Hornbeak: City of Dayton

Natalie Skilliter: President of Oregon District Business Association

Brian Zamostny: City of Dayton, Division of Civil Engineering

Rob Jones: Ferncliff Funeral Home and Oregon District Resident

Dion Green: Founder & CEO of Fudge Foundation

LaSandra James: Mother of Lois Oglesby

Kevin J. Gray: Westchester Education Services and ODBA Trustee

Bethany Ramsey: Puff Apothecary

Michelle Lovely: The Dayton Foundation

Samantha Elder: Montgomery County ADAMHS

Austin Smith: GM, Ned Peppers and the Hole in the Wall

Dana Graham: ODBA Trustee