Names released of victims of Oregon District mass shooting

Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified
by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department has released the names of the nine victims that were killed in the Oregon District mass shooting early Sunday morning, in addition to the name of the suspect

Connor Betts, 24, was identified as the shooter by Dayton Police. He was killed in the incident. Among the victims is Betts’ sister, Megan Betts, 22, according to Dayton Police.

The nine victims have been identified as:

  • Lois L. Oglesby, 27
  • Megan K. Betts, 22
  • Saeed Saleh, 38
  • Derrick R. Fudge, 57
  • Logan M. Turner, 30
  • Nicholas P. Cumer, 25
  • Thomas J. McNichols, 25
  • Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36
  • Monica N. Brickhouse, 39
