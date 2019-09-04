Oregon District installing security cameras and free WiFi following shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It has been one month since the tragic shootings that took place outside Ned Peppers Bar in the Oregon District.

As part of an increased effort to secure the area, The Oregon District Business Association announced that it would be partnering with Cincinnati Bell to install security cameras and WiFi throughout the Oregon District.

The installation is one step the district is taking to secure residents in the aftermath of the shootings.

Cameras will be installed in alleyways, parking lots, and other areas throughout the district as part of security measures designed to aid police, residents and business owners.

The installation of the cameras and WiFi is estimated to take two to three months to complete.

Jason Praeter, president and general manager of Cincinnati Bell’s Entertainment and Communications business, is a Bellbrook resident and said he has a personal connection to the area.

“As a lifelong Dayton resident,” Prater said in a press release, “I am especially proud that Cincinnati Bell is a part of this important project.”

“We are so incredibly grateful for Cincinnati Bell’s generosity,” said Kyle Babirad, President of the Oregon District Business Association. “The importance of connectivity within the Oregon District cannot be overstated. Cincinnati Bell’s work with us improves our ability to connect with each other and with the broader Dayton community.”

Cincinnati Bell will also be providing fiber installation that will allow for public WiFi throughout the district. The WiFi signal will extend through Fifth Street and end near the Wayne Avenue and Patterson Boulevard entrances.

The wireless signal will also provide local businesses with software for data analytics as well as digital tools to extend their businesses’ development.

Oregon District shoppers were torn on how the installation of cameras would impact the area.

Andrew Wise is a musician that regularly plays guitar in the neighborhood.

“I don’t necessarily agree that we need to be watched,” Wise said. “I would say since [the tragedy] that I probably feel safer down here than I ever have before without cameras.”

Bethany Brandt was in the Oregon District shopping when she heard the news about the cameras. She said she believed it was a positive step forward for the neighborhood.

“I’m happy they are doing something,” Brandt said. “Especially in a big public area like this where people are vulnerable.”

There is currently no set installation date and the locations of the cameras have yet to be determined.

