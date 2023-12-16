DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Shoppers can visit various businesses throughout the Oregon District to explore items from local vendors.

From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, the Oregon District is hosting a holiday bazaar, with local vendors set up throughout the district.

The event aims to promote local small businesses during the holiday season.

Vendors will be set up inside and around many establishments, including Next Door, Ned Peppers, Toxic Brew, Golden Hour Piercing and more.

To find the full list of locations and vendors, click here.