Oregon District Hauntfest canceled for 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon District Business Association said Wednesday it is not holding Hauntfest for 2020.

The popular event has been canceled “out of concern for the health and safety of our guests and employees and local community.”

The association said Out on 5th, the pedestrian mall created from the closure of 5th Street to vehicular traffic, will still be in place on October 31 to encourage safe practices related to COVID-19. The ODBA said DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area) will not be in effect per the City ordinance, therefore, there will be no open containers permitted within the DORA boundary permitted on Oct. 31 and open container fines will be in effect.

The association said it is disappointed the decision to cancel Hauntfest had to be made but said the focus must be on keeping the community safe.

