Oregon District gateway mural complete

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of brush strokes and sprays of paint came together to create a new piece of public art in downtown Dayton. The mural will serve as a gateway into the Oregon District.

“There’s something really cool about making this corner of our universe more beautiful,” said Natalie Skilliter, the Oregon District Business Association treasurer and owner of Corner Kitchen. She said the business association was put out a call for local artists to create a mural against the wall behind Smokin Bar-B-Que. After receiving requests from 12 local artists to be part of the project, Tiffany Clark was chosen.

The mural is swirled with color filled with notes of female empowerment and joy. Clark, owner of the Mural Machine, started it days before the Oregon District shooting.

“It was really important to me that everyone that came up knew this was a gift to them. It had nothing do with the sadness other than I want to create new memories and a new place,” Clark said.

The piece is a collaboration between the city, the Oregon District Business Association and Key Ads.

“The first time I saw the work started, I was driving down Patterson Boulevard and just started like clapping and yelling in my car,” Skilliter said.

Key Ads could be seen putting up a digital billboard above the painting on Thursday. The company helped fund the mural.

“It’s more beautiful than we could have imagined. We hope people will slow down and enjoy their surroundings,” Skilliter said.

Clark said people were slowing down to watch her work.

“Every person who walked by or thanked me or asked me questions, I stopped and connected with them because at times like this connection is what really matters,” Clark said.

While it’s about connection to Clark, she said there’s room for interpretation.

“The calligraffiti has no words in it and I just tell people, whatever you see is there,” Clark said.

