Oregon District businesses addresses incidents during unrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oregon Business Association will hold a news conference Thursday to address the issues that happened in the Oregon District this past weekend.

The news conference will be held on the back patio of Lily’s Bistro. The restaurant was damaged Saturday after a rock was thrown through the window. Restaurant owner, Emily Mendenhall, said last Tuesday was the first day Lily’s Bistro was back open for inside dining since the coronavirus closures. They closed Saturday evening when events began to escalate and remained closed on Sunday after their storefront was damaged.

Mendenhall stressed that owners are not angry with the person who threw the rock and that they understand there are bigger issues to worry about.

“People are angry right now and we believe they have a right to be angry,” she said. “Fixing a broken window…we can fix that, whereas loss of life cannot be fixed.”

Through community support, enough money was raised to repair the window and pay staff who were not able to work last weekend. Some funds were also used to purchase food and beverages for those protesting.

As far as she knows, Mendenhall says there was only minimal damage done around the Oregon District, referencing two broken windows and some overturned planters.

“While the damage is a story to tell, there are a lot of other important stories that have not really been being told as much. That of the white supremacists in this district last Saturday which resulted in mine and other businesses closing, racist literature being distributed amongst the Oregon District and downtown, profiles and in-depth stories of protesters as individuals, and stories of how our communities are unifying to find solutions,” she said.

Mendenhall says she ultimately made the call to close when she was notified that two armed individuals were outside the building and a physical altercation was ensuing between them and a few female protesters.

“This is troubling for many reasons, not least of which is we’re a community trying our best to recover from the trauma of the mass shooting last August 4,” she said. “The Oregon District seeks to provide a safe, welcoming and inclusive space and this very much created a problem given both of those things.”

Her staff was left emotionally and physically shaken by the situation, prompting her decision to close.

She encouraged the media to focus more on in-depth profiles on protesters and the reasons they are protesting rather than focusing on reports of damage.

Mendenhall also mentioned that businesses in the area are having conversations with some protest leaders in order to find ways they can best support each other.