Oregon District businesses banding together during coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In May, Lily’s Bistro will celebrate their seventh year of being open in the Oregon District, but right now it’s uncertain whether a celebration can happen the way it was originally planned.

“We’ve been doing curbside and delivery and that is such a small amount of our sales so we can only sustain so many employees for so many hours,” said Emily Mendenhall, the owner of Lily’s Bistro.

But since they started their business years ago, they’ve established loyal customers that are helping to keep them afloat during this latest difficulty.

“Truly every single order that people put into these small businesses is hours that we can schedule our staff. I can’t stress enough how much that means,” explained Mendenhall.

And Mendenhall says it’s possible to support your local businesses without spending any money.

“A lot of people are hurting financially and we understand that. Another way to support small businesses is, even if you can’t be ordering right now, sharing a nice comment on social media,” she said. “We’re all in different spots so there are different ways that we can send support to small businesses.”

Customers who support small business in the Oregon District can also feel that they are helping all of the shops and bars in an indirect way.

“If you track a $50 bill through the Oregon District, you [might] just see how we really are supporting each other,” said Mendenhall.