Oregon District bar reopens, taking precautions to protect customers and employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oregon District bar reopened Friday after closing for two weeks as a precaution when an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

With six feet between seats at the bar, and plenty of signs reminding customers to keep social distance, Newcom’s tavern is back open.

“We’re excited, we missed it a lot, especially our regulars,” Ann-Marie Handler with Newcom’s Tavern said.

The bar closed on July 6th after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We talked with the health department and our owner and what not and we all discussed it that it was the right thing to do to shut down, do a really deep clean, and open back up,” Handler said.

It’s a precaution Newcom’s Tavern took, as COVID-19 outbreaks at bars are becoming a concern across the state.

“We have had outbreaks that we know have come from bars, Cleveland, Columbus, Toledo, Athens, Henry County, Lawrence County, Medina, Sandusky.” Governor DeWine said in his press conference Thursday.

While DeWine didn’t mention any in Dayton or Montgomery County, Handler said it’s frustrating some other bars aren’t following the guidelines, while they’re doing everything they can to keep their employees and patrons safe.

“We have been very adamant about making sure people are sitting down, wearing their masks when they get out of their seat, wiping everything down, once one person leaves you wipe that whole seat down, that whole bar down. Just got to try to be safe as much as you can,” Handler said.

Handler said even prior to their shutdown people have been good about wearing masks and following social distancing.

She said they won’t change how they’re operating unless ordered by the governor.