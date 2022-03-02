DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Oregon District bar has been closed indefinitely after an issue with the landlord.

The Tumbleweed Connection, a saloon and grill located on East 5th Street in Dayton, said the landlord changed the locks, forcing them to close shop indefinitely. The bar said it will need to go through Civil Court to resolve the issue.

In the meantime, the bar is looking to ensure the employees can weather this setback. In a post on Facebook, the bar asked patrons to suggest openings for the employees that are suddenly without work at this time.

“Hey locals, with us closed we have 14 employees, bartenders, barbacks and cooks. If anyone knows of positions for any of them we would love to pass it along,” the bar said.

2 NEWS reached out to the property owners, but have not heard back.

To keep up with the Tumbleweed Connection, or to suggest a job opportunity, visit its Facebook page here.