DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ordering is open for the Dayton Greek Festival Holiday Market, where you can order Greek pastries, gifts and groceries.

This event, held by the Dayton Greek Orthodox Church, invites guests to pre-order and pre-pay for all sorts of Greek goodies including baklava, gyro kits, Greek spreads and cheeses as well as gifts like shawls, kitchen sets, aprons and ornaments. According to the market website, the market also offers grab-bags with surprise items for you or a loved one to enjoy.

The website says you can pick up your goodies on Saturday, December 4 by scheduling your order between the hours of 10 am and 6 pm.

To place your order with the Dayton Greek Festival Holiday Market, click here.