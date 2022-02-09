MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re ordering from LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria this Super Bowl Sunday don’t wait too long. This restaurant will be closing all locations early on Super Bowl Sunday so that their staff can cheer on the Bengals with family and friends.

The restaurant said employees will be working hard during the day to get pizzas and other food prepared and sold, but once game time begins, orders will have to stop.

Closing times vary based on location, La Rosa’s said on its website, however most end around 6 or 7 pm.

To see when your local shop closes, click here.