Orbit Fun Center makes policy changes after recent fights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Orbit Fun Center announced a new policy, effective immediately, following an incident last week in which several fights broke out in the parking lot.

READ MORE: 5 charged after multiple fights break out at Huber Heights roller rink

Patrons 16 years old and younger will now need to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 8 pm, however, those who have their own skates will not need a chaperone.

The Center’s new hours on Saturday nights are 8 pm until 11 pm.

These changes come after employees met with Huber Heights Chief of Police Mark Lightner, Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce Mark Bruns, and community leaders to discuss how to move forward from last week’s incident.

Anyone with questions about the new policy may call Orbit Fun Center at 937-610-2827.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.