Optimist Club deploys more than 250 American flags in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene Optimist Club has deployed more than 350 American flags throughout Beavercreek, Xenia and Fairborn last weekend after Governor Mike DeWine asked the public to fly the flag in a show of unity. The club said the patriotic effort brought many people out on their front porches to express gratitude for the more than twenty members who covered the neighborhoods of Greene County.

The club’s Avenue of Flag program has grown over the past five years celebrating America on the five flag holidays, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veteran’s Day.

For more information please go to www.BeavercreekAvenueofFlags.com or call 816-654-6264.

The club said since all flags were installed before the “stay at home” mandate was issued, new flag subscriptions will not be rolled out until after the mandate has been rescinded.