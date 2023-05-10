DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County is receiving more than $6 million as part of a settlement with Meijer.

According to a release, Meijer entered into a settlement agreement without admitting any wrongdoing on Monday, May 1. The total settlement amount reached was $35 million, with $6,381,180.80 going to Montgomery County. The remaining funds from the settlement were distributed to 46 other jurisdictions.

Of the settlement that Montgomery County received, $675,000 will be placed into the “Common Benefit Fund.” Other jurisdictions within the county will be able to take advantage of the dollars when dealing with the effects of the opioid crisis. Prosecutor Mat Heck says people will be able to participate in drug treatment, prevention programs, public education and more when jurisdictions use the funds.

The county filed the lawsuits back in 2018 against different opioid distributors and manufacturers.

“The purpose of the lawsuits against the opioid manufacturers and distributors that dispense opioids is to hold these companies accountable for their actions and to receive funds to help abate the damage caused by the opioid crisis,” Montgomery County said. “Retail pharmacy defendants were added to the litigation in 2021 as part of a combined Multidistrict Litigation.”

Litigation is currently ongoing against the remaining defendants.