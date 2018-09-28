Opinions still differ on Kavanaugh appointment process Video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Brett Kavanaugh's supreme court nomination is still up in the air after it moved out of committee Friday afternoon, but still faces an uncertain future before the full senate.

The GOP has asked the White House to order an FBI investigation after emotional testimony Thursday from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.

Here in the Miami Valley, many said they watched the full ten hours, and felt both sides were compelling, but ultimately did not sway their opinion.

Now, as the future of Kavanaugh's potential appointment still hangs in the balance, opinions on what should happen next are also split down the middle.

Gary Shell said he felt both sides were treated unfairly, but ultimately believes the appointment process should move ahead, and vote him in.

"As far as his life that he's led, as a judge, as a father, as a coach, I think he's a real good choice," said Shell.

But Caroline George represents many others who feel this process, without an investigation, moved much too quick when serious allegations are involved.

"There needs to be more investigation," said George. "Especially for such a pivotal Supreme Court position. I mean that's an appointment for life, this is a big deal. This is not just a 'push it through and let's see what happens' type thing."

GOP Senator Jeff Flake said after Friday morning's vote, he would like to see a brief reopening of the background investigation, but asked that it take no more than a week.