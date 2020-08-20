‘Operation Move-In’ underway at Wright State University

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Thursday, Wright State University welcomed back thousands of students during “Operation Move-In.”

Students like Nadia Shockley said emotions were high as she prepared to leave her family for the first time.

“I’m excited and nervous,” Shockley, who is an incoming freshman said.

With campus’ new safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, only two people are allowed to help students move in August 20 – August 23. They are to arrive during their scheduled date and time slot, and they have just 30 minutes to return their carts.

“We want to minimize the personal contact. We’re not going to have as many students helping carry as well. We’re expecting the families to carry their own things in because we don’t want to spread anything,” said Dan Bertsos, the director of residence life and housing at Wright State.

The check-in process was also different.

“It’s very organized. Last time it was, as you know, there wasn’t restrictions so we do appreciate the safety everyone is taking with the pandemic that’s going on,” said Mark Hoban, a parent.

“It was a lot more hectic honestly. We had a lot more people. This year with the appointment style move-in, I think it’s nice, and it’s safe. Everyone is spaced out so it’s a lot less hectic,” said Logan Rex, who is a junior at Wright State.

About 1,200 students are expected to live on campus this year.

