DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is giving kids a chance to see what their parents do when they are deployed.

This program is called Operation K.U.D.O.S., or Kids Understanding Deployment Operations. The goal is to make deployment a little easier for kids to understand.

“I think just being able to give them this insight on what we sometimes have to do in the military has to give them a better understanding of what I might have to be doing out on the field,” Staff Sgt. Rose Martinez of the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron said.

“Their children don’t get to choose to serve, but they are serving and sacrificing just like their parents are,” Col. Travis Pond, Vice Wing Commander, said.

The base hosted 40 families with kids between the ages of four to 13. They got to try out simulations, watch a K-9 demonstration, tour a plane and more.

One father says he wanted his kids to show his kids what it was like when he was deployed.

“I thought it’d be a little fun activity to get them used to some of the processes that I had to go through,” SMSgt. Justin Musall, Safety Superintendent, said. “I came back from a deployment this last year, so they had to deal with that six-month separation.”

It’s not just an event for the kids. This program can also offer peace of mind for parents who have to leave their kids behind when they’re deployed.

“I have a 16-month-old, and even when I have to leave for a week, you know, missing them every day, it’s a very difficult thing, but it’s a crucial thing for what we do for the nation,” Master Sgt. Joseph Gillispie, 88th Air Base Wing Readiness NCO, said.

Parents say they’re thankful they could give their kids this experience.

“It just gives me more love for what I have in the Air Force,” Staff Sgt. Rose Martinez added.