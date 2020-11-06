Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes available at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons and Samaritan’s Purse are coming together for Operation Christmas Child, which runs from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9.

Visitors to the mall are invited to grab an Operation Christmas Child shoebox located inside the main entrance. Once the shoeboxes are filled with things like toys, school supplies or hygiene items, they can be dropped off at a designated Operation Christmas Child drop-off location.

“Operation Christmas Child is part of our commitment to serving as a community resource and bringing the definition of Goodwill Ambassadors to life,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We are here to support each other during this difficult time for our community and our world.”

For more on how to pack your shoebox, click here. You can find drop-off locations here.