Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The opening date has been announced for a new Kroger in Miamisburg this month.

According to a Kroger spokesperson, the new location will open on Tuesday, January 27 with a grand celebration.

“We are excited to bring a Full, Fresh and Friendly experience to the Miamisburg community with the opening of the new store on January 27,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to providing additional details about the grand opening weekend celebration soon.”

This announcement comes several months after vandals broke into the developing location, leaving shattered doors and heavy damage behind them. According to police, two children under the age of 14 are suspected of causing approximately $100,000 in damages.