DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Live has announced a digital lottery for tickets to watch HAMILTON live at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.

According to a release by Dayton Live, 40 tickets will be sold at $10 each for every performance.

The ticket lottery will first open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 14, and will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 20 for tickets to performances from January 26 through January 30.

The second lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 21, and will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 27for tickets to performances from February 1 through February 6.

To enter for a chance to win, simply download and use the official app for HAMILTON which can be found in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The release states that winners will be notified between 1 pm on the day the lottery closes via email and push notification. Winners will then have two hours to purchase their discounted tickets.

Tickets can be picked up at the Shuster Center Box Office two hours before the performance.

To download the app, click here.