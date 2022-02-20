DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new event center is opening in Dayton, operated by the owners of Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering.

The GEM by Christopher’s will be hosting an open house to celebrate its opening on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m at 3425 Valley St.

According to the owners, The GEM is a local event center that expands on Christopher’s Restaurant’s catering services and offers an affordable option for weddings, receptions, parties and corporate events.

“Our restaurant has been providing catering services in and around the Dayton market for decades,” said owner, Dave Krites. “Erika and I decided we wanted a safe, comfortable space that could be shared for all types of events and focus on thinking of the ‘little things’; the details that have helped us be Dayton’s best hidden gem.”

The GEM has a D5 Liquor License and has already begun scheduling events for 2022 and 2023.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.