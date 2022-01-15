DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People in the Dayton area got the chance to look inside the cockpit of what the Wright Patterson Air Force Base called, “one of the most uniquely designed aircraft flown operationally in the Air Force.”

The A-10 Thunderbolt II was displayed at the National Museum of the Air Force for four hours on Saturday, January 15. From 11 am until 3 pm, guests could view this aircraft and its Gatling gun in the museum’s Cold War Gallery.

According to WPAFB, this particular A-10 was flown on January 21, 1991, by Capt. Paul Johnson on an eight-hour rescue support mission during Operation Desert Storm. Johnson was later awarded the Air Force’s second-highest award for valor, the Air Force Cross.

The A-10 can carry up to 16,000 pounds of mixed ordinances, WPAFB said, and it is armed with the seven-barrel GAU-8/A 30mm Gatling gun designed to take out armored vehicles.

