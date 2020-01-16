ONLY ON 2: UD police chief leaving; talks accomplishments, challenges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In less than a month, UD Police Chief and Executive Director of Public Safety Rodney Chatman will leave for the University of Utah where he will assume the same role.

During his four years in Dayton, Chatman emphasized the importance of community policing and engagement. He says he will bring that style with him out west.

“I just think that’s the only way to police,” says Chatman. “I said you can’t effectively police a community unless you’re part of the community.”

It’s a philosophy he first brought with him when he came to the University of Dayton in 2016.

During his tenure at UD, he re-established a sense of order on campus, where a few years prior, chaos erupted during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and the Flyers NCAA run.

“When there are controversial things that occur, and there’s an opportunity to dialogue, and the student body here is very proactive in reaching out to the police department, particularly since they know they have a voice with us, we can sit down and strategize together, and they will ask what are the lines in the sand in terms of what you’re looking for. And we will tell them what that line in the sand is,” says Chatman.

Under his leadership, UD won an international award for community policing and innovations. But it’s relationships forged and interactions with students he’ll remember most.

“We reached out to the international community, and we had an international student who comes from a place where relationships with the police are not the greatest. And this particular student said never in her wildest dreams did she imagine she could sit next to a police officer and eat pizza,” recalls Chatman. “I also had a student come here. She’s an African-American student and she said in her neighborhood, they don’t like the police, they don’t trust the police. And she could not believe that she proactively came to the police department just to have a conversation with me.”

He’s taking those connections and memories with him to Utah.

The University of Utah’s campus has been uneasy after a student was murdered in 2018. It’s an opportunity for Chatman to overhaul security and make students feel safe again.

“They have had some very difficult days for their department,” admits Chatman.

His reason for leaving Dayton is personal. His wife followed him to Dayton for his career. Now with the roles reversed, this time, he is following her.

“There are some opportunities for her in Utah. My son lives in Utah,” says Chatman.

For Chatman, it’s a fresh start at a new school.

“What I see there is a blank canvas,” smiles Chatman. “I’m looking forward to taking some of the things that I know have worked here and implementing them there.”

Chatman’s last day at UD is February 7. He will assume his new role February 17.

