ONLY ON 2: Driver arrested after crashing, eluding police for a week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After eluding police for a week, Dayton Police arrest a driver, but not before he leads officers on a high-speed chase through city streets.

For about a week, police have been looking for a car they say was stolen. Officers said the driver was selling drugs out of it and was wanted on multiple warrants.

Late Tuesday night, an officer spotted the car.

“One of the officers was investigating one of our known drug complaints,” states Dayton Police Lt. Randy Beane.

When the officer tried to stop the driver, a chase ensued.

“Any time people are driving like that it’s a danger to the public and we need to stop these pursuits as soon as they start,” says Lt. Beane.

Viewer Kevin Spurlock captured part of the pursuit on his cell phone and sent 2 NEWS the video.

The chase started in the area of East Second Street and North Irwin Street around midnight. Police say speeds reached 90 miles an hour. The chase ended at Deeds Avenue after the driver crashed on the railroad tracks.

Police say when the driver crashed, he tried to make a getaway and run from the scene, but officers captured him.

“It was a great job coordinating by all the officers — between them driving, calling out, letting them know the area. As soon as the suspects bailed, there were multiple crews in the area,” says Lt. Beane.

Investigators say they found drugs inside the car. The driver and a woman in the passenger seat were taken into custody.

“We’re still investigating whether she’ll face any charges,” says Lt. Beane.

Police say the driver will face charges for drug possession and trafficking, as well as for the stolen car.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.