Only grocery store in Tipp City closing

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The only grocery store in Tipp City is closing, according to a store manager.

Tipp City Foodtown is closing its doors at the end of September, although the manager says that the store does has a perspective buyer.

The announcement comes two days after Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said that Trotwood Foodtown is closing. Foodtown is also the only grocery story in Trotwood.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.