Only grocery store in Tipp City closing

Tipp City Foodtown

Tipp City Foodtown (WDTN Photo/Kim Allen)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The only grocery store in Tipp City is closing, according to a store manager.

Tipp City Foodtown is closing its doors at the end of September, although the manager says that the store does has a perspective buyer.

The announcement comes two days after Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said that Trotwood Foodtown is closing. Foodtown is also the only grocery story in Trotwood.

