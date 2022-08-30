KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The only abortion clinic in the Miami Valley will end abortion procedures by mid-September and close for good in October.

Women’s Med Center in Kettering and its location in Indianapolis will stop providing abortions September 15th, which is when an Indiana law that puts a near ban on abortion goes into effect.

A spokesperson with the Women’s Med Center said since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, and Ohio’s 6-week abortion ban went into effect, the Kettering clinic has been referring patients to its Indianapolis facility.

Yvonne Curington, a retired nurse and abortion advocate, said this is devastating to the Miami Valley.

“I just felt terrible for for all the women in this area who are going to be left with no options,” Curington said.

Curington worked as a nurse before and after Roe v. Wade was in place, she also worked in Dayton’s first abortion clinic. She said in her experience, access to an abortion provider can be life or death for some women.

“I saw firsthand what it’s like for women who are struggling to take care of the children that they already have and now are forced to make the choice in what it is, a choice,” Curington said. “Do I take care of the kids I have or do I keep this one and make their lives harder.”

The spokesperson with the Women’s Med Center said before Roe was overturned, their Kettering Facility would see around 300 women seeking abortions a month.

For Dayton Right to Life, the clinic closing is a long-awaited victory.

“Dayton Right to Life has been doing this for 50 years and at one time there were three abortion facilities, and now this is the last one,” Dayton Right to Life Executive Director Margie Christie said. “So a culmination of a lot of years of hard work and prayer.”

Christie said since June, her organization has seen an uptick in mothers coming to them for help, and they’re trying to ramp up their outreach.

“We always hear that a lot of the services don’t care about the baby after it’s born, and that’s just not true in Dayton,” Christie said. “Our facility, as I mentioned, has the baby pantry, we also do college scholarships here for moms.”

Abortion providers in Indiana filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging Indiana’s abortion law.

If that lawsuit were to go through, and a temporary hold were to be placed on the law, both the Kettering and Indianapolis Women’s Med Center clinics would remain open.