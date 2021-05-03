Online series will show impact of MetroParks on Dayton region

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new online series will show how Five Rivers MetroParks has impacted the development of the Dayton region not only in the past but in the years to come.

The series, called Decoding Nature, will debut in June on a local streaming service called Nearu TV. Decoding Nature shares the past, present and future of Five Rivers MetroParks and the role access to nature has played in the Dayton region’s development. The seven-episode series can be streamed online beginning Friday, June 25.



Episodes will be 12-18 minutes long and free to watch here.



“For nearly 60 years, MetroParks has been part of the community,” said Shelli DiFranco, director of marketing and public engagement. “Decoding Nature will tell the story of how Five Rivers MetroParks came to protect the region’s natural heritage, provide outdoor experiences that inspire a personal connection with nature, conserve more than 16,000 acres of land and welcome nearly four million visitors a year.”



MetroParks said the series will feature current and former employees and community leaders. The series will shine a light on a variety of topics, including how the Great Dayton Flood of 1913 helped preserve open space that led to the creation of many of today’s MetroParks.



“Decoding Nature follows in the vein of another online series I’ve been co-hosting for four years with John Gower called Decoding Dayton that focused on buildings, rooftops and tunnels,” said Jason Antonick, host of Decoding Nature. “Just like Decoding Dayton, there is an opportunity to dig deeper and learn unknown stories. It’s so much more than birds, trees and trails. The MetroParks are an incredible asset to our region, and this show will bring all of that to light.”



A new episode of Decoding Nature will debut on the last Friday of each month, beginning in June and ending with the seventh episode in December. Episodes are:

Episode 1: June 25 — 1913 flood, Arthur Morgan’s open space vision, the Miami Conservancy District’s role and why your MetroParks are located where they are

Episode 2: July 30 — The birth of MetroParks and its conservation mission

Episode 3: Aug. 27 — How MetroParks has evolved to meet community needs

Episode 4: Sept. 24 — How the public appreciates and uses natural surface trails

Episode 5: Oct. 29 — The vision for regional paved trails, Horace Huffman and Huffy, and how the paved trails connect the community and region

Episode 6: Nov. 26 — Creating urban parks for everyone focused along our rivers

Episode 7: Dec. 31 — The future: outdoor recreation, connecting people with nature, the Dayton Riverfront Plan, health benefits of nature, accessibility

Decoding Nature is sponsored by the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation; The James M. Cox, Jr. Foundation; Wegerzyn Gardens Foundation; and Wagner Subaru.



