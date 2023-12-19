** Related video shown above **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local police department is providing tips on keeping your entire Christmas a safe one while being online.

The West Carrollton Police Department is providing information to help prevent any grinches from ruining your holiday. While browsing online and being active on social media, there are things you should not do.

If your family members or friends have access to your location, you should turn off your location services on your devices. By doing so, people you may or may not know will not know where you are shopping at.

While traveling for the holiday, you should avoid posting photos until you get back. Posting while on vacation, especially if it’s out of the state, can provide thieves a way to verify that you aren’t home.

When receiving an expensive gift, like electronics, appliances or something else of value, you should shy away from making a post to your friends or the public. By posting what you receive online, it can create a gateway for burglars and thieves to see what is inside of your home.