CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Online kindergarten enrollment for the 2022-23 school year will begin in March for Centerville City Schools.

According to Centerville City Schools, families can begin registering for kindergarten on March 1 but should complete their registration by April 1.

To be eligible for the 2022-23 school year, students must be five years old by Sept. 30.

The district said children who are already attending Centerville’s preschool program do not need to register.

A link to the online enrollment packet is available on the district’s website at www.centerville.k12.oh.us/students-parents/enrollment. After registering, families will receive a welcome packet through email and regular mail for more information about kindergarten screening, new parent orientation and more.

To find out whether your child will attend Primary Village North or Primary Village South, visit www.centerville.k12.oh.us/about-us/district-maps or call (937) 885-7776.

For more information, visit www.centerville.k12.oh.us.