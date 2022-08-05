DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Connect E-Sports is partnering with Children’s Miracle Network to host an online gaming tournament with proceeds benefitting Dayton Children’s Hospital.

According to Connect E-Sports, the Gem City Rocket League Open will feature the game “Rocket League” and will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6. There is a $10 entry fee and cash prizes for participants.

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards funding critical equipment and services for Dayton Children’s patients.

Connect E-Sports said the matches will be broadcasted on twitch.tv/connectesports.

For more information, click here.