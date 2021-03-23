Online gaming tournament to be held in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lee’s Famous Recipe restaurant is partnering with Connect E-Sports on Wayne Avenue in Dayton to hold an online gaming tournament.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be for Miami Valley children ages 9 to 17 years old and feature the popular online game Fortnite.

The first 99 players to register on Connect E-Sports website will be entered. There is a $10 entry fee and registration is now open.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three players. To register, visit www.connectesports.com.

