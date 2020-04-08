Online fundraising campaign aims to help Cedarville students, families affected by COVID-19

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cedarville University’s #CUGiveHope Day aims to raise scholarship and emergency funds for students and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everything given to the #CUGiveHope Fund will go to students as emergency scholarship funds or other student needs for the 2020-2021 school year.

The one-day fundraising campaign takes place entirely online. You can give by clicking here.

“These gifts will provide scholarships and emergency funding to students who are facing financial hardship during this uncertain time and will make it possible for students to return to Cedarville in the future,” commented Dr. Thomas White, president of Cedarville University.

We’re told a generous supporter has kicked things off with a $50,000 donation to the fund.