Ongoing tornado recovery at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A month and a half after the Memorial Day tornadoes, repairs are still happening at some Five Rivers MetroPark attractions.

Director Chris Pion, said there were a few areas at different parks that received damage throughout the Miami Valley but that most of them had been fixed.

As of Tuesday, July 16, the Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark’s boardwalk is still shuttered to the community until significant repairs can be made.

At Wegerzyn, the tornadoes downed multiple trees in the natural areas and sliced through the boardwalk.

“We are working with some contractors on estimates, so gathering some estimates on repairs of the boardwalk,” said Pion. “We also have the Marie Aull Nature Trail closed which is approximately a one-mile loop.”

Pion said there was a lot of tree damage on the trail but it is almost all cleared.

“We’re probably about 80 percent clear at this point and should be able to open that relatively quickly,” said Pion.

He said the park was directly in the tornado’s path and the formal gardens did receive some damage.

But, he added that it is one of the more popular park attractions so they repaired that area to reopen as fast as they could.

“We understand that these areas are important to the public so they can connect with these areas and they can use them to recreate and rejuvenate and deal with the stress of the damage that’s going on in our community,” said Pion.

He said they f itelt was important to provide some normalcy and comfort to their neighbors and visitors, many who lost everything.

He added they are working on ways to tackle and promote replanting trees in the impacted communities after many were destroyed in the storms but they are in the very early process of that.

