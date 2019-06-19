Ongoing rain causing issues for Miami Valley farmers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The ongoing rain is causing many issues for our farmers and their crops.

According to a release from Governor Mike DeWine, only 50 percent of the state’s corn crop and 32 percent of soybean crop have been planted as of last week.

Locally, farmers told 2NEWS if the rain does not stop soon, they will face major dilemmas.

“The rains this year have been something that we’ve never seen before,” said fruit farmer, Glenn Monnin. “It just will not stop.”

Fruit farming has been in Glenn Monnin’s family for 58 years.

He said this year, colder temperatures in April paired with a rainy June are forcing him to replace all strawberry crops in six of the his seven fields.

“Strawberries are one of our big crops and we really took a hit on those this year,” said Monnin. “They just didn’t do as well as we liked and we did what we could, but when you’re fighting mother nature, it’s a losing battle.”

Another farmer, Luke Dull, said the rain is preventing many farmers from even planting crops.

Dull said he has been able to, but now standing water is causing many issues for his 3000 acre-farm, and many acres are rented out by smaller operations.

“A lot of guys have seed in the ground that hasn’t come up yet, and that’s been sitting under water,” said Dull. “A lot of cases, that stuff just won’t come up, it won’t get oxygen, it can’t get the things it needs in order to grow.”

Dull said they appreciate Governor DeWine’s request to the USDA for the disaster designation because of heavy rain and flooding but that it won’t fix everything.

“These guys might get a check for some of their losses, but if you’re a dairy farmer and plant corn to cut for silage to feed your cows, if you don’t have a crop in the ground, you don’t have anything to feed your cows,” said Dull.

Both said they will not have an official dollar amount to associate with the damage until they harvest.

