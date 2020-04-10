OneFifteen treatment center expands services to accommodate social distancing guidelines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – OneFifteen is expanding services in order to be available 24/7 to help those experiencing addiction, as more people struggle with stress and isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People in recovery find comfort and healing in connection,” says Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of Montgomery County’s Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS). “This is a difficult time and it’s imperative people have access to substance use disorder and mental health services.”

In response to the growing needs of the community, OneFifteen has implemented a hotline, answered 24/7 by a team of nurses and intake specialists.

This first point of contact will assess the immediate needs of the patient and connect them to the appropriate level of care. That hotline number is 937-535-5115.

OneFifteen is also offering a broad range of telehealth options to ensure those needing addiction

services do not experience a gap in care while following social distancing guidelines. They are doing this by using TeleFirst technology.

“OneFifteen is using technology to bring care and services to the community, in the comfort of one’s

home or other locations where social distancing guidelines can be followed. Doctors, nurses, therapists,and the peer support team are available by phone call, text, or video chat, whatever works best for the patient,” says OneFifteen Medical Director, Dr. Natalie Lester. “We understand the stress the community may be feeling right now, during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are here for the community, and treatment may look a bit different.”

For those who do not have access to technology, they have rooms available on the campus for patients to utilize for telehealth visits with OneFifteen providers.

For those needing immediate care related to substance use disorder, the OneFifteen Crisis Stabilization Unit is open Monday through Friday from 7am-3:30pm. It is located inside Kindred Hospital at 707 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

They ask that you call ahead to 937-535-5115 to schedule your appointment.

“OneFifteen will continue delivering the care the Dayton and Montgomery County community needs, while balancing the health and safety of our patients and staff,” says OneFifteen President & CEO, Marti Taylor. “These are challenging times for all of us. Our promise is to keep our doors open, to provide hope and healing to those who are struggling with addiction.”

