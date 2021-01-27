OneFifteen moves forward in selection process for ‘ResultsOhio’ program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton clinic providing treatment for drug and alcohol addiction is moving forward in the selection process for the”ResultsOhio” program.

OneFifteen said its project is one of five that have received ResultsOHIO Feasibility Reports based on the initial round of screening.

According to Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s website, “ResultsOHIO is a program within the Treasurer’s office that enables policymakers and innovators to pursue pay-for-success projects aimed at tackling the most pressing social and public health challenges facing Ohio.”

The five selected projects were deemed “Pay-for-Success Appropriate and Ready”. This serves as a seal of approval for a project, endorsing its ability to be launched under a pay-for-success framework.

“ResultsOHIO is an innovative approach of awarding state funding to agencies when they can demonstrate superior outcomes and results,” said OneFifteen. “This pay-for-success program is new to Ohio and OneFifteen is thrilled to be able to move on to the next phase of the approval process.

For more information on ResultsOHIO and the first round of feasibility reports, visit www.results.ohio.gov.