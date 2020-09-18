OneFifteen Opens New Living Facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local non-profit dedicated to helping people recover from addiction is providing another crucial resource in the fight against the opioid epidemic. OneFifteen held a virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of it’s residential facility.

OneFifteen Living has 29 double-occupancy rooms with separate living spaces for men and women. The facility also features group kitchens, a fitness center, meditation room, rooms for group therapy, and more. OneFifteen is also in the process of developing an outdoor space for it’s residents.

The organization’s President and CEO Marti Taylor saying in a statement; “OneFifteen Living will give people a safe place to live while they continue their journey of recovery. The journey is different for everyone, so we are creating a full continuum of care to be able to meet anyone where they are.”

Senator Rob Portman and Congressman Mike Turner attended the ribbon cutting. Both leaders shared comments about the positive impact the facility will have on the community.