DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The one-year-old child who was hit by a car in Dayton last week has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the child was Avion Chatman.

The crash happened in the afternoon of Nov. 10 in the 4500 block of Bluehaven Drive. Chatman was taken to Dayton Children’s Medical Center where he had been in critical condition.

Police said impaired driving is suspected in the crash. Several people were taken into custody at the time of the incident while police investigated. As of Monday, this incident is still under investigation.

An autopsy will be performed later Monday to determine the cause of Chatman’s death.