One year later: Memories of shooting still fresh for survivors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A year later, memories of the mass shooting in the Oregon District are still raw for witnesses and survivors.

“The main thing I still remember is mainly just that night and seeing him, you know, come from the alley,” recalls Dana Friendly who watched the first shots fired.

Dana was standing outside the patio of Blind Bob’s when the shooter ambushed E. Fifth St.

“I saw his eyes and he looked angry. He did look like he was mad as hell,” described Dana in the immediate days after the shooting.

Dana says he didn’t realize how close he came to the gunman until he saw the surveillance video.

“Even after I did the interview with your guys, it’s different to see where you’re coming from and you know, see actually how close you were,” says Dana.

Since that night, he’s focused on moving forward but has struggled with the reality of it.

“I would dream about the first sequence when I turned around and I saw him coming through the alley,” admits Dana. “There was a point where I had to talk to somebody so I could understand, you know, what I was going through.”

Crowds act as a trigger for him.

While he knows the memory won’t go away and it’s something he will always live with, he considers himself one of the lucky ones.

“I don’t get into these long funks thinking about it as much. And you know, I try to kind of like kind of move on because really I think about the other people that suffered,” states Dana.