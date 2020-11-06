One year later: DEA, DPD honor life of Det. Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — To honor the life of DEA Task Force Officer and Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and personnel from the Dayton Police Department held a memorial service Wednesday.

Del Rio was shot on Nov. 4, 2019, while executing a search warrant on Ruskin Road in Dayton. He would later die from his injures on Nov. 7, 2019.

Del Rio’s name was already engraved on the Peace Officers’ Memorial Wall. On Wednesday, a wreath was placed in his honor to mark one year his death in the line of duty. Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin from the DEA presented Del Rio’s family with the DEA Purple Heart, while Chief Richard Biehl presented them with the Dayton Police Department Blue Star.

“This is a presentation, as Police Chief, I hoped I would never have to give. To you the Del Rio family, we thank you for sharing Jorge with us for 30 years. We thank you for allowing us to know him as an outstanding, hardworking, dedicated police officer, detective and DEA Task Force Officer. As I stated almost one year ago, Jorge acted with great courage, heart, commitment and dedication throughout his career… [and] he left a legacy of service and sacrifice to this noble profession (of law enforcement) that is rare even among the best of us. We also thank you for allowing us to know Jorge as person, a friend, and a colleague. His loyalty, dedication and commitment, both personally and professionally, to friends, family, community and country will be forever remembered and revered. His determination and courage in the face of danger every time he went to work will never be forgotten. In fact, it will be recounted and celebrated as an enduring example to all current and future Dayton Police Officers. Please accept this Blue Star recognition as an expression of our heartfelt appreciation for the service and sacrifice by Jorge for our department and for our community, and know that your law enforcement family is always here for you.” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl

We, along with #DEA were proud to honor Det. Jorge Del Rio at the Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial in London, OH. A wreath was placed where Jorge's name is engraved on the wall. Chief Biehl presented his family with the Blue Star, while the DEA presented their Purple Heart. pic.twitter.com/C3W56YXuk2 — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 5, 2020